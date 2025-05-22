Fake officer’ at the murder scene detained after real cops inquired for his credentials

A man in South Carolina was arrested after pretending to be a police officer at the scene of a fatal shooting. Julio Santos-Hernandez now faces charges for impersonating law enforcement after getting involved in police activity without any authority.

What Happened at the Crime Scene

On May 12, 2025, 18-year-old Tra’sean White was fatally shot in Hanahan, South Carolina, near Charleston. While police were investigating the scene, Hernandez showed up and claimed to be an off-duty officer. According to court documents, he even helped real officers arrest someone.

Police were suspicious when Hernandez failed to show any official credentials. He said he had them and a firearm but left them at home. When asked to retrieve them, he never returned.

Ignored Orders from Real Officers

A Hanahan police sergeant told Hernandez to leave the area. Instead of following instructions, he went to another officer and continued claiming to be a cop. He even spoke on the phone with investigators and referred to himself as a “deputy.”

His actions eventually led to his arrest for impersonating a law enforcement officer.

What Hernandez Said After His Arrest

In a statement to the media, Hernandez claimed he is innocent. He said he has nearly 11 years of experience in law enforcement and wants to protect his reputation. He thanked his friends, family, and former colleagues for supporting him during this time and said he would fight to clear his name.

His Law Enforcement Background

Records show that Hernandez has worked at several law enforcement agencies in South Carolina. He resigned from his most recent position at the Charleston County Aviation Authority in October 2024. In 2016, he was fired from the Rock Hill Police Department due to a policy violation, though it did not involve misconduct.

What Happens Next

Authorities are continuing their investigation into why Hernandez showed up at the crime scene and acted like a police officer. His previous background in law enforcement is being considered, but impersonating an officer remains a serious crime in South Carolina.

Julio Santos-Hernandez was arrested for pretending to be a cop at an active crime scene in Hanahan. Despite his past service, authorities say his actions were illegal. The case will now move forward in court as Hernandez tries to prove his side of the story.

