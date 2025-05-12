Despite the effects of tariffs, Charleston Flower Shop maintains its prices

This Mother’s Day, many people are looking to gift flowers to their moms. But due to rising import costs and tariffs, buying flowers has become more expensive across the country. Still, one florist on James Island, South Carolina, has chosen not to raise prices—putting customer satisfaction first.

Tiger Lily Florist, a well-loved flower shop in Charleston, is staying true to its values by offering beautiful flowers at the same prices as before, even though their costs have gone up by nearly 30%.

A Busy Time for Tiger Lily Florist

With Mother’s Day being one of the busiest weekends of the year for florists, Tiger Lily was full of activity. Owner Lisa Holmes explained that despite the cost increase, they made a conscious decision to keep prices the same for their loyal customers.

Holmes said, “We could’ve increased prices with everything going on in the world, but we chose not to. Instead, we added more premium flowers like peonies and ranunculus to give customers more value. That plan worked well for us this year.”

Where the Flowers Come From

Tiger Lily continues to import top-quality flowers from around the world. Holmes shared that they get Dutch flowers like tulips, hyacinths, and ranunculus from the Netherlands, Belgium, and Holland. These flowers are known for their fragrance and beauty. Their roses mainly come from Ecuador and other South American countries.

In addition to imported flowers, the shop also supports local flower growers. They buy seasonal blooms like peonies, daffodils, and other floral accents from nearby farms to offer fresh, homegrown options.

Preparing for the Future

To prepare for ongoing economic challenges, Tiger Lily has also invested in its storage and supplies. Holmes said they stocked up on items like vases and containers, which are known as “hard goods” in the floral business.

“We even bought extra storage space to keep these items because we don’t know what the future holds,” she explained.

A Business Built on Trust and Positivity

Despite higher costs and uncertainty, Tiger Lily’s focus remains on providing quality and value. Holmes believes that their commitment to keeping customers happy is more important than short-term profits.

“We’re taking less profit, and that’s fine. We have a reputation, and we want to protect it. Being positive and serving our community is what matters,” she said.

The decision seems to have paid off. Tiger Lily sold out of both its most affordable and luxury flower arrangements during the Mother’s Day rush.

A Heartfelt Gesture That Matters

In a time when many businesses are increasing prices, Tiger Lily’s choice to keep things steady is a kind gesture that makes a big difference. Their mix of imported blooms, local flowers, and honest pricing has helped them stand out during one of the most emotional and celebrated holidays of the year. With quality stems, thoughtful service, and a positive attitude, Tiger Lily continues to bloom—just like the flowers they sell.

