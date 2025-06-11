Isle of Palms

DCSO arrests 19-year-old man for threatening victim with gun in Ladson

by Clarke
Published On:
DCSO arrests 19-year-old man for threatening victim with gun in Ladson

LADSON, S.C. — Dorchester County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Michael Aaron Gadsden, a 19-year-old from Ladson, on Monday after he allegedly threatened a victim with a gun during a verbal altercation. Gadsden now faces several charges, including pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, first-degree assault and battery, and possession of marijuana.

The Incident

Deputies responded to a report of a person with a gun at approximately 9:30 p.m. on the 9000 block of Parlor Drive. The victim told authorities that Gadsden had threatened to shoot them during an argument before fleeing the scene. Following the report, deputies attempted to stop a vehicle in which Gadsden was a passenger.

A Foot Chase and K-9 Search

When deputies tried to stop the vehicle, Gadsden fled on foot, prompting a large search effort. The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, with the help of the North Charleston Police Department, established a perimeter to track him down. K-9 Ares, deployed to assist in the search, successfully tracked Gadsden to a hiding spot underneath a vehicle in a nearby apartment complex.

Gadsden was taken into custody without further incident and booked at the L.C. Knight Detention Center.

Facing Multiple Charges

Gadsden is now facing serious charges related to the incident. The charges include:

  • Pointing and presenting a firearm at a person
  • First-degree assault and battery
  • Possession of marijuana

The investigation into the incident continues as Gadsden awaits his legal proceedings.

SOURCE

Clarke

Related Articles

The tornado warning for Lowcountry counties has expired, but the severe thunderstorm warning remains valid

The tornado warning for Lowcountry counties has expired, but the severe thunderstorm warning remains valid

7 years after James Island shooting, deputies aim to find the man's killer

7 years after James Island shooting, deputies aim to find the man’s killer

Long overdue: Gadsden Green homes will be demolished for thorough rehabilitation and upgrading

Long overdue: Gadsden Green homes will be demolished for thorough rehabilitation and upgrading

Sullivan's Island Fish Fry returned in late June

Sullivan’s Island Fish Fry returned in late June

It's a difficult situation': Accused West Ashley squatter will stay in jail while pregnant

It’s a difficult situation’: Accused West Ashley squatter will stay in jail while pregnant

TJ Phillips, a Charleston radio host, has died, having many wondering what happened

TJ Phillips, a Charleston radio host, has died, having many wondering what happened

Leave a Comment