DCSO arrests 19-year-old man for threatening victim with gun in Ladson

LADSON, S.C. — Dorchester County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Michael Aaron Gadsden, a 19-year-old from Ladson, on Monday after he allegedly threatened a victim with a gun during a verbal altercation. Gadsden now faces several charges, including pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, first-degree assault and battery, and possession of marijuana.

The Incident

Deputies responded to a report of a person with a gun at approximately 9:30 p.m. on the 9000 block of Parlor Drive. The victim told authorities that Gadsden had threatened to shoot them during an argument before fleeing the scene. Following the report, deputies attempted to stop a vehicle in which Gadsden was a passenger.

A Foot Chase and K-9 Search

When deputies tried to stop the vehicle, Gadsden fled on foot, prompting a large search effort. The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, with the help of the North Charleston Police Department, established a perimeter to track him down. K-9 Ares, deployed to assist in the search, successfully tracked Gadsden to a hiding spot underneath a vehicle in a nearby apartment complex.

Gadsden was taken into custody without further incident and booked at the L.C. Knight Detention Center.

Facing Multiple Charges

Gadsden is now facing serious charges related to the incident. The charges include:

Pointing and presenting a firearm at a person

First-degree assault and battery

Possession of marijuana

The investigation into the incident continues as Gadsden awaits his legal proceedings.

SOURCE