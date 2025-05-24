Coroner names the biker killed in the Long Point Road collision

Mount Pleasant, S.C. – Authorities have confirmed the identity of the bicyclist killed in a tragic accident involving a semi-truck on Long Point Road on Thursday, May 22.

According to the Charleston County Coroner’s Office, the victim has been identified as Mackensey Griffiths, 33, a resident of Mount Pleasant. Griffiths succumbed to injuries at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) after being rushed there for emergency treatment.

Accident Details: What Happened?

The incident took place at approximately 12:18 p.m. near the intersection of Long Point Road and the eastbound off-ramp of I-526. Authorities say that Griffiths was riding a bicycle when they were struck by a semi-truck.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department Traffic Bureau has launched an active investigation to determine the exact circumstances and possible causes behind the fatal crash.

Community Reacts to Sudden Tragedy

The loss of Mackensey Griffiths has sent shockwaves through the Mount Pleasant community, where residents are now raising concerns about road safety, especially for bicyclists navigating high-traffic areas like Long Point Road.

Though full details of the collision are yet to be made public, local authorities are urging both drivers and cyclists to exercise caution, particularly at busy junctions and off-ramps.

Investigation Underway

Police have not released further information about the driver of the semi-truck, and no charges have been filed at the time of reporting. Officers are expected to review traffic camera footage, speak with witnesses, and assess the area’s safety conditions as part of their ongoing probe.

The untimely death of Mackensey Griffiths is a tragic reminder of how dangerous road-sharing between vehicles and cyclists can be, especially near major intersections. As the investigation continues, the local community hopes for greater awareness and improved safety measures to prevent such devastating incidents in the future.

SOURCE