Coroner names the biker killed in the Long Point Road collision

A tragic road accident in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, has claimed the life of a local bicyclist. The Charleston County Coroner’s Office confirmed that the victim, Mackensey Griffiths, 33, died after being hit by a semi-truck.

The incident happened on Thursday afternoon, causing major concern among residents and prompting a detailed investigation by the Mount Pleasant Police.

What Happened?

According to officials, the crash took place around 12:18 p.m. at a busy intersection — where Long Point Road meets the I-526 eastbound off-ramp. This area is known for heavy traffic and large vehicle movement, especially during midday hours.

Griffiths was riding a bicycle when the semi-truck struck them. Emergency services rushed Griffiths to the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC), but unfortunately, they succumbed to their injuries.

Victim Identified as Mackensey Griffiths

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office officially identified the victim as Mackensey Griffiths, a 33-year-old resident of Mount Pleasant. Authorities confirmed that Griffiths passed away at MUSC due to severe injuries from the crash.

The news has deeply saddened the local community, especially those who knew Griffiths as an active and friendly person.

Police Investigation Underway

The Mount Pleasant Police Department Traffic Bureau is currently investigating the circumstances around the crash. They are expected to look into several factors such as:

Visibility at the intersection

Whether traffic signals or signage were followed

The speed of the semi-truck

Road conditions at the time of the incident

Police have not yet released further details about the truck driver or any potential charges. They are also expected to review any available surveillance footage from nearby traffic cameras.

This heartbreaking incident is a reminder of the risks cyclists face on busy roads. As Mount Pleasant continues to grow, so does the traffic — making it more important than ever to ensure road safety for all users, including pedestrians and cyclists.

Authorities are urging drivers to remain alert, especially at intersections and during peak hours. The investigation is still ongoing, and more information is expected in the coming days.

