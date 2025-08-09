Coroner Identifies Pedestrian Killed in North Charleston Parking Lot

A 45-year-old man was killed after being struck in a parking lot off Ashley Phosphate Road, according to the Charleston County Coroner’s Office.

Incident Details

Everson Rodrigues, a Charleston resident, was struck and killed around 6:30 a.m. on Ashley Phosphate Road at 2516 Ashley Phosphate Road. He was found unresponsive at the scene and was later pronounced dead.

Driver Cooperates with Police

Officers from the North Charleston Police Department responded to the scene. The driver of the vehicle remained at the location and is cooperating with authorities.

