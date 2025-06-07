Community leaders criticize Summerville club raid, demand for police to terminate ICE links

A group of faith, immigrant, and community leaders gathered in North Charleston on Friday for a press conference to protest the raid on the Alamo nightclub in Summerville, which resulted in the arrest of 80 individuals. The raid, which occurred around 3 a.m. on Sunday, was part of “Operation Last Stand”, a coordinated effort by federal, state, and local agents.

The Charleston Police Department reported that the operation led to the recovery of drugs, guns, and a missing juvenile. However, the organizers of the press conference assert that most of the arrests were made based solely on immigration status, though this has not been officially confirmed. They expressed strong concerns about ICE’s involvement and called the operation part of a larger pattern of overreach.

Concerns About ICE’s Role

The organizers, including advocates from local organizations, criticized Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for its role in the raid, accusing them of creating unnecessary fear and mistrust within immigrant communities. They argue that the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) should have addressed any criminal activities without escalating the situation into a mass deportation raid.

“There were allegedly criminal elements at the nightclub, though any of these reports should be seen with great suspicion,” said the organizers in their statement. They specifically referenced concerns over ICE’s credibility, citing past incidents like the deportation of gang members to El Salvador.

Additionally, the organizers criticized the financial cost of such operations and the damage they cause to community relations, particularly between local police and immigrant communities.

Community Impact

Fernando Soto, founder of Nuestro Estrado (Local Spanish News), shared concerns about the broader impact on the community. Soto noted that the raid left local residents feeling fearful, with some even opting to close businesses the day following the operation. He said the raid has made it difficult for people to feel safe, adding that it has affected their daily lives and work routines.

Call for Change

The leaders and advocates who gathered at the press conference are calling for an end to cooperation between local law enforcement and ICE, arguing that these operations harm local communities, especially those who rely on trust between immigrant populations and police. They also condemned the raid’s aggressive tactics and the division it has caused.

“We strongly condemn the actions of the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office,” the organizers stated, urging the agency to reconsider future operations with ICE. They also emphasized that such actions will be judged harshly by future generations. The leaders called on Charleston County to decide where it wants to stand—on the side of human rights, civil liberties, and basic decency, or on the side of authoritarianism and cruelty.

Press Conference Details

The press conference was held at the Charleston County Lonnie Hamilton Building in North Charleston at 10:30 a.m. and was a clear show of unity from a diverse group of advocates demanding a shift in local law enforcement practices.

