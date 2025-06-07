Chop Shops Closed in Berkeley County Crime Sweep

Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis announced the successful recovery of approximately $130,000 in stolen vehicles and equipment, the discovery of two illegal chop shop operations, and the arrest of multiple suspects following a coordinated investigation spanning Ridgeville, Moncks Corner, and Cross. The investigation began in May after a string of vehicle thefts were reported in the Ridgeville and Lebanon areas.
Stolen Vehicles and Arrests
The investigation kicked off on May 21, when deputies responded to a report from a victim who had spotted his stolen dump truck being driven in Moncks Corner. The victim followed the truck to a residence on Horseshoe Drive, where the driver, later identified as Hunter Driggers-Moore, fled on foot.
A search warrant was executed at the Horseshoe Drive property, leading to the recovery of:
- A stolen dump truck valued at $35,000
- A Honda motorcycle worth $2,500
- A U-Haul trailer valued at $2,700
Two individuals, James and Daniel Threatt, were charged with Receiving Stolen Goods, while Hunter Driggers-Moore and Bradley Billham faced charges for possession of stolen vehicles. On May 22, Driggers-Moore was arrested, and Billham was taken into custody on May 23.
At Billham’s residence on Farrell Street, deputies observed a tampered ignition on another motorcycle. A second search warrant was executed, recovering:
- A stolen motorcycle worth $1,500
- Evidence of an active motorcycle chop shop
Discovery of Chop Shop and Narcotics
The investigation continued and led authorities to Destiny Lane in Cross, where a third search warrant was executed on June 4. Deputies discovered:
- A Takeuchi skid steer valued at $63,000
- A Kubota side-by-side worth $15,000
- Other stolen and altered items
Further investigation uncovered narcotics at the property, prompting the Berkeley County Narcotics Task Force to execute a second search warrant. During this search, deputies seized:
- $5,396 in U.S. currency
- 11 firearms (one of which was stolen)
- Approximately 363 grams of methamphetamine
- Approximately 245 grams of marijuana
- Approximately 14 grams of fentanyl
Arrests in Narcotics Case
Following the discovery of the narcotics, the following individuals were arrested:
- Timmy Lee Condrey: Trafficking Methamphetamine, Trafficking Fentanyl, and nine counts of Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime
- Fred Jimmy Condrey: Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana
- Michelle Elizabeth Condrey: Possession of Fentanyl
- Joseph Edward Bryan: Possession with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine
- Colleen Elizabeth Reese: Possession of Fentanyl
On June 4, Timmy Condrey was also charged with two counts of Receiving Stolen Goods Over $10,000, Operation of a Chop Shop, and Possession of a Vehicle with a Tampered VIN.
Community and Law Enforcement Collaboration
Sheriff Duane Lewis praised the teamwork between investigative units, noting, “Thanks to solid detective work and community involvement, we shut down two chop shops and recovered valuable stolen property that might have otherwise been lost.”
Authorities are still searching for Jack Ronald Turner III, who has an outstanding warrant for Receiving Stolen Goods over $10,000 related to the investigation.
This investigation, which spanned multiple locations across Berkeley County, resulted in the dismantling of two illegal chop shops and the recovery of significant stolen property. Law enforcement continues to track down remaining suspects in connection with the case.