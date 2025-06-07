Chop Shops Closed in Berkeley County Crime Sweep

Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis announced the successful recovery of approximately $130,000 in stolen vehicles and equipment, the discovery of two illegal chop shop operations, and the arrest of multiple suspects following a coordinated investigation spanning Ridgeville, Moncks Corner, and Cross. The investigation began in May after a string of vehicle thefts were reported in the Ridgeville and Lebanon areas.

Stolen Vehicles and Arrests

The investigation kicked off on May 21, when deputies responded to a report from a victim who had spotted his stolen dump truck being driven in Moncks Corner. The victim followed the truck to a residence on Horseshoe Drive, where the driver, later identified as Hunter Driggers-Moore, fled on foot.

A search warrant was executed at the Horseshoe Drive property, leading to the recovery of:

A stolen dump truck valued at $35,000

valued at A Honda motorcycle worth $2,500

worth A U-Haul trailer valued at $2,700

Two individuals, James and Daniel Threatt, were charged with Receiving Stolen Goods, while Hunter Driggers-Moore and Bradley Billham faced charges for possession of stolen vehicles. On May 22, Driggers-Moore was arrested, and Billham was taken into custody on May 23.

At Billham’s residence on Farrell Street, deputies observed a tampered ignition on another motorcycle. A second search warrant was executed, recovering:

A stolen motorcycle worth $1,500

worth Evidence of an active motorcycle chop shop

Discovery of Chop Shop and Narcotics

The investigation continued and led authorities to Destiny Lane in Cross, where a third search warrant was executed on June 4. Deputies discovered:

A Takeuchi skid steer valued at $63,000

valued at A Kubota side-by-side worth $15,000

worth Other stolen and altered items

Further investigation uncovered narcotics at the property, prompting the Berkeley County Narcotics Task Force to execute a second search warrant. During this search, deputies seized:

$5,396 in U.S. currency

in 11 firearms (one of which was stolen)

(one of which was stolen) Approximately 363 grams of methamphetamine

Approximately 245 grams of marijuana

Approximately 14 grams of fentanyl

Arrests in Narcotics Case

Following the discovery of the narcotics, the following individuals were arrested:

Timmy Lee Condrey: Trafficking Methamphetamine, Trafficking Fentanyl, and nine counts of Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime

Fred Jimmy Condrey: Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana

Michelle Elizabeth Condrey: Possession of Fentanyl

Joseph Edward Bryan: Possession with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

Colleen Elizabeth Reese: Possession of Fentanyl

On June 4, Timmy Condrey was also charged with two counts of Receiving Stolen Goods Over $10,000, Operation of a Chop Shop, and Possession of a Vehicle with a Tampered VIN.

Community and Law Enforcement Collaboration

Sheriff Duane Lewis praised the teamwork between investigative units, noting, “Thanks to solid detective work and community involvement, we shut down two chop shops and recovered valuable stolen property that might have otherwise been lost.”

Authorities are still searching for Jack Ronald Turner III, who has an outstanding warrant for Receiving Stolen Goods over $10,000 related to the investigation.

This investigation, which spanned multiple locations across Berkeley County, resulted in the dismantling of two illegal chop shops and the recovery of significant stolen property. Law enforcement continues to track down remaining suspects in connection with the case.

SOURCE