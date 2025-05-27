Charleston Police Department is investigating the shooting at Bridgeview Village Apartment Complex

A man was injured in a shooting Monday afternoon at an apartment complex in downtown Charleston, South Carolina.

What Happened

Charleston Police were called to the Bridgeview Village Apartment complex on North Romney Street around 5 p.m. after getting reports of gunfire.

When officers arrived, they found an adult man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover, as the injury was not life-threatening.

Investigation Underway

Police are still investigating the incident and have not shared any more details about what led to the shooting or if any suspects are in custody.

This case is still active, and more information is expected to be released as the investigation continues.

