Charleston police arrested two people in an illegal gambling bust at a Savannah Highway residence

Charleston Police have uncovered an illegal gambling setup hidden in a residential area on Savannah Highway. The discovery led to the arrest of two individuals and the seizure of gambling machines and related materials. The incident has raised concerns about unlawful betting activities taking place behind closed doors in what appeared to be a normal home.

What Happened During the Raid?

On Wednesday, May 14, Charleston Police Department officers responded to a location on Savannah Highway around 11:15 a.m. During their investigation, they found what turned out to be an illegal gambling operation running inside a residence.

Police discovered nine illegal gambling machines along with other gambling-related items and documents. These included materials likely used to keep track of betting activity and possible payouts, indicating a fully operating setup.

Who Was Arrested?

Two individuals were charged in connection with the illegal activity. Kenneth Wang was arrested at the scene while Youngyan Jiang was taken into custody later, after officers obtained a search warrant for the property. Both individuals face charges of unlawful games and betting.

They were later booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center in Charleston County. The charges could carry serious consequences, as South Carolina has strict laws against unlicensed gambling.

Legal Impact of Gambling Charges

Running or participating in illegal gambling operations is a serious offense in South Carolina. The state has strict regulations that only allow certain forms of legal betting, such as the lottery. Any private or commercial setup that includes unauthorized gaming machines or betting systems can lead to criminal charges, fines, and even jail time.

In this case, the use of nine gambling machines suggests a well-organized operation that may have been running for some time. Police will likely continue investigating to determine if more individuals were involved or if other similar operations are active in the area.

Why This Matters

Illegal gambling isn’t just about breaking the law—it can often be tied to other forms of crime, like money laundering or fraud. These hidden operations can pop up in quiet neighborhoods, making it important for residents to report suspicious activity.

This case also highlights the importance of law enforcement in keeping communities safe and ensuring that illegal activities are dealt with swiftly.

The arrests of Youngyan Jiang and Kenneth Wang for running an illegal gambling setup on Savannah Highway serve as a reminder that gambling laws in South Carolina are taken seriously. With the discovery of nine gaming machines and other materials, the Charleston Police have once again shown their commitment to cracking down on unlawful activity. As the investigation continues, it may lead to more action against similar operations in the area, aiming to keep Charleston neighborhoods safe and law-abiding.

