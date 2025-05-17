Charleston police arrested a man and two children in connection with West Ashley car break-ins

The Charleston Police Department has arrested a 25-year-old man and two teenagers in connection with a series of car break-ins in the West Ashley area. The arrests were made on Thursday night, shortly after police responded to suspicious activity in the Grand Oaks neighborhood.

Suspects Caught After Foot Chase

According to police, officers arrived on Dorothy Drive around 11 p.m. and spotted three individuals trying to break into a vehicle. When the officers tried to confront them, all three suspects ran away. A police K9 unit helped track them down during a foot chase, and all were taken into custody soon after.

Charges Filed Against Adults and Juveniles

The adult suspect, Jalen Rahmond Ellis, 25, from North Charleston, is facing several charges:

3 counts of breaking into a motor vehicle

2 counts of tampering with a vehicle

2 counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor

The two teenagers, aged 17 and 15, also from North Charleston, have each been charged with:

3 counts of breaking into a motor vehicle

2 counts of tampering with a motor vehicle

Ellis has been booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center, while the juveniles were transferred to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Community Helped With the Investigation

Police thanked local residents in the Grand Oaks neighborhood for sharing video footage and providing helpful witness information. Officers have asked anyone else who may have security camera footage or additional information to contact them at 843-579-6204 and ask for an investigator.

