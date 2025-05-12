Charleston Police are looking into a murder at a house in West Ashley

A tragic incident took place on Sunday night in Charleston, South Carolina, when a person was found dead after a shooting at a home in West Ashley. The case is being treated as a homicide, and police are actively investigating.

Shooting Reported on Hollywood Drive

Charleston Police officers responded to reports of a shooting around 8 p.m. on Sunday. The incident happened at a residence on Hollywood Drive in the West Ashley area. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a victim inside the home.

Victim Declared Dead at the Scene

According to Sgt. Craig DuBose, the victim was discovered inside the house and was pronounced dead shortly after police arrived. Details about how the incident unfolded have not yet been shared.

Homicide Investigation Underway

Police have confirmed that the case is being investigated as a homicide. As of now, no arrests have been made, and the identity of the person killed has not been released. The Charleston County Coroner’s Office is expected to release the name of the victim after informing the family.

Community on Alert, More Details Awaited

The local community in West Ashley is in shock after this sudden violence. Many residents are worried, and police are urging anyone with information about the case to come forward. Investigators are working to find out what led to the shooting and who is responsible.

Stay Updated as Story Develops

This is a developing story, and more information is expected soon. The Charleston Police Department is continuing its investigation, and updates will be provided as new details come in.

Tragic incidents like these remind us of the importance of community safety and quick response from law enforcement. As the investigation continues, residents hope for swift justice and more clarity on what happened in their quiet neighbourhood.

