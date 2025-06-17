Charleston Navy Yard hosts a block celebration and barbecue in honor of Juneteenth

North Charleston, South Carolina, is gearing up for a celebration of Juneteenth on June 20, with two exciting events aimed at honoring Black progress, creativity, and unity. These events, the cookout and the Family Reunion Block Party, offer opportunities for the community to come together, enjoy great food, music, and celebrate Black culture.

1. Juneteenth Cookout at the Navy Yard

The first event of the day is a cookout presented by Charleston Wine & Food and Black Expo. This event focuses on the tradition of gathering over food, highlighting the togetherness that food and shared experiences bring to the community. The cookout will feature:

Delicious food : A mix of classic Southern BBQ and modern twists on traditional dishes.

: A mix of classic Southern BBQ and modern twists on traditional dishes. Live music : To provide the perfect atmosphere for an evening of celebration.

: To provide the perfect atmosphere for an evening of celebration. Black-owned wine and spirits tasting : Showcasing the creativity and entrepreneurship within the Black community.

: Showcasing the creativity and entrepreneurship within the Black community. Vendors: Local vendors will be present to display their goods and celebrate Black talent.

The event will be held outdoors, rain or shine, at the Storehouse 9 Courtyard in North Charleston from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.. Tickets are $125 per person, with all food and beverages included in the ticket price.

2. Family Reunion Block Party

In addition to the cookout, a Family Reunion Block Party will take place at Building 64 in North Charleston, starting at 7 p.m.. The event promises to be a lively celebration of community, featuring:

Live music by DJ Payme, ensuring the vibe stays energetic.

by DJ Payme, ensuring the vibe stays energetic. DJ Dirty will be hosting the event, adding to the excitement and fun atmosphere.

This event invites families and friends to come together for a night of dancing, music, and celebration in honor of Juneteenth.

3. How to Attend

Cookout : Tickets are available for $125 per person, and all food and beverages are included.

: Tickets are available for per person, and all food and beverages are included. Family Reunion Block Party: For more details, interested individuals can text #J19blockparty to 803-200-3000 or visit the J 19 week website for further information.

Celebrating Juneteenth Together

Juneteenth is a celebration of freedom, marking the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States. These events in North Charleston are an important opportunity for the community to reflect on the progress made and to celebrate the culture, resilience, and achievements of Black Americans.

SOURCE