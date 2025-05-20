Charleston man detained for disruptive conduct and attempting to bribe officers: report

A young man in Charleston, South Carolina, was arrested in the early hours of Sunday after a loud and drunk outburst in public. Things got worse when he reportedly tried to bribe police officers on the way to jail.

What Happened on the Night of May 18?

At around 1 a.m. on May 18, 21-year-old Preston Scott Postell was taken into custody by officers from the College of Charleston Public Safety Department. The arrest took place near the corner of St. Philip Street and Spring Street.

Police were doing their usual patrol when they saw Postell yelling bad language at cars driving by. He told them that one of the vehicles had nearly hit him while he was walking on the sidewalk. However, officers said he couldn’t clearly identify which car he was talking about.

Postell’s Condition and Police Response

According to the police report, Postell appeared to be very drunk. His eyes were red and glassy, and there was a strong smell of alcohol on him. Even though officers gave him a chance to get a ride home using a rideshare app or calling a friend, he refused to cooperate.

When officers told him he was being arrested for disorderly conduct, he tried to run away. But the officers quickly caught him and placed him in handcuffs.

Alleged Bribe and More Trouble

Postell was placed in the back of a police car to be taken to the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center. On the way, things got worse. He reportedly offered the officers different amounts of money—from ₹20 to ₹100 (USD)—to let him go.

Officers reviewing the body camera footage said Postell tried to open the patrol car door, unbuckled his seatbelt, and struggled with his handcuffs. He also kept shouting, swearing, and behaving aggressively. Despite saying he wasn’t offering a bribe, he clearly told the officers multiple times on camera that he would give them money if they let him go.

Charges and Bond Details

Postell was officially booked around 2:30 a.m. on charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and trying to bribe a public official. He was given a ₹21,400 (USD $257) personal bond for the disorderly conduct charge and a ₹8.3 lakh (USD $10,000) surety bond for the other two charges. As of now, he remains in jail.

Preston Postell’s night out ended in serious legal trouble after a public drunken scene turned into a failed attempt to bribe police. His actions not only led to multiple charges but also showed how quickly a situation can spiral when someone under the influence chooses not to cooperate. This case also highlights how law enforcement deals with disorderly conduct and attempts at bribery seriously. More updates may follow as the legal process continues.

