Charleston County provides an update on the US Highway 17 flyover bridge project

Charleston County is working on a transformative road project aimed at alleviating traffic congestion at the busy intersection of US-17 and Main Road in West Ashley. With the help of revenue generated from the Transportation Sales Tax (TST), the County Public Works crew is taking on numerous road projects to improve traffic flow and reduce congestion across the county.

$445 Million Project to Improve Main Road and US-17 Interchange

One of the most significant projects on the agenda is the $445 million upgrade to the Main Road segment A and US-17 intersection. The plan includes the construction of an elevated interchange and the installation of flyover bridges to allow drivers to access Main Road without having to go through the intersection. This improvement is designed to eliminate backups on US-17 and make traffic movement in the area much smoother.

Benefits of the New Flyover Bridges

According to Alex Owsiak, Capital Programs Manager for Charleston County Public Works, the new infrastructure will create “free-flow conditions” on US-17, which will significantly ease congestion in the area. The flyover ramp, in particular, is expected to provide more efficient traffic mobilization, reducing the bottlenecks that currently plague this busy intersection.

Utility Relocations and Design Plans in Progress

The project is still in its final stages of design, with about 400 utility relocations set to begin in the coming months. However, Owsiak acknowledges that while the project will eventually ease traffic flow, there will be disruptions during construction. Drivers should expect significant traffic delays as the project progresses.

“There’s no way to sugarcoat that,” Owsiak said. “There’s definitely going to be an impact. There’s going to be some traffic backups.” He also noted that Old Charleston Highway has already been closed, which has contributed to some of the current backups. Efforts are being made to manage traffic through the area, including resignalization and timing adjustments to ease congestion as much as possible.

A Long Road Ahead: Construction Set to Last Until 2028

While the final result promises a much smoother commute, construction will take time. Owsiak mentioned that the project could take up to three years to complete, with the anticipated completion date set for September 2028. Until then, drivers will need to brace for construction-related disruptions.

More Road Projects in the Pipeline

This project is part of a larger initiative by Charleston County to improve transportation across the region. In total, 80 road projects, valued at approximately $850 million, are currently underway or planned. Along with the Main Road and US-17 upgrades, 38 other TST-funded projects will be advertised by the end of this year. Additionally, 16 projects funded by state gas tax funds are also in the works.

Quarterly Finance Committee Meeting

On Thursday night, the Charleston County Finance Committee will receive an update on these ongoing projects during its quarterly meeting. This will include more details on the road improvements, expected timelines, and how the funds are being allocated for maximum impact on local commuters.

