Charleston County is charged by state officials with insurance fraud

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. — A Charleston County man, Forrest Young Putnam, 34, was arrested this month by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) for committing insurance fraud. He faces multiple charges, including obtaining property under false pretenses, forgery, and computer crime, all related to amounts exceeding $10,000.

Alleged Fraudulent Claims

According to arrest warrants, Putnam fraudulently received more than $10,000 in disaster unemployment assistance. He reportedly provided false information to the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce (SCDEW), claiming he had been forced to take a leave of absence before his layoff. Additionally, Putnam told SCDEW that his employer had closed due to COVID-19, a claim that was later confirmed to be false by his store manager, who spoke to SLED investigators.

Charges and Prosecution

Putnam has been charged with obtaining property under false pretenses, forgery, and violations of the Computer Crime Act. These charges were brought forth after an investigation by SLED. He was arrested and booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Richland County. The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office will oversee the prosecution of this case.

This arrest highlights ongoing efforts by SLED and state authorities to crack down on fraudulent claims related to disaster relief programs.

