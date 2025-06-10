Charleston Christian leaders announce a Fasting Fridays boycott to oppose white nationalist dominance

A coalition of faith leaders, community members, and activists in Charleston, South Carolina, is calling on Americans to join a nationwide monetary boycott known as “Fasting Fridays.” This new initiative aims to challenge what they describe as a white nationalist takeover of the federal government, marking a direct response to ongoing racial injustice and violence in the U.S. The boycott will start with a press conference on Wednesday, June 18, at Circular Congregational Church, and will continue with a call for participants to abstain from spending money every Friday.

A Historical Call to Action

The “Fasting Fridays” campaign takes inspiration from historical movements like the Montgomery Bus Boycott and the anti-apartheid BDS movement. By abstaining from spending, participants will symbolically protest against white nationalism, especially following the anniversary of the tragic Mother Emanuel AME Church shooting. The shooter’s actions and his predictions of a rise in white nationalist power have motivated the grassroots movement to act now.

Rev. Charles Heyward, co-chair of the grassroots organization Everyday People, explained the group’s reasoning behind the boycott: “Every day, white supremacists kidnap Everyday People who also happen to be immigrants. Every day, white supremacists work to erase jobs, funding, and resources from programs. Every day, people rely on the Department of Education, Social Security, Section 8, SNAP, and Medicaid.”

A Demand for Change

The group’s protest is about more than just economic action. It calls for systemic change across various sectors of American life. Rev. Shoemaker, the other co-chair of Everyday People, highlighted the ongoing violence and oppression faced by marginalized groups: “Here in America, we are all forced to live in the shadow of white supremacist and white nationalist violence, from mass shootings in Charleston, Buffalo, Colorado Springs, Pittsburgh, and Orlando to the ongoing racist violence of policing and incarceration. We’ve had enough.”

To ensure that their call for change is heard, the group has outlined ten specific benchmarks for progress. These include demands related to diversity, equity, and inclusion, reproductive rights, trans health and safety, immigration, policing, disability justice, education, economic justice, Palestine, and environmental concerns.

Challenges to Free Speech

The coalition initially planned to hold their kickoff event at the former site of the Calhoun Statue, followed by a march to City Hall. However, their request for a permit to assemble was denied by the city, prompting the group to relocate to Lance Hall at Circular Congregational Church for the press conference. They are currently appealing the permit denial, claiming that it violates their First Amendment rights.

A Nationwide Effort for Local Change

The “Fasting Fridays” initiative is a call for nationwide participation, with local groups encouraged to develop their own benchmarks for dismantling white supremacist power in their communities. Everyday People urges all those who are committed to social justice and anti-racism to join this movement and work together toward a future free from oppression.

SOURCE