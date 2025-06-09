Charleston bar Uptown Social is mentioned in a lawsuit over the death of an Outer Banks crew member

A downtown Charleston bar, Uptown Social, has been named in a wrongful death lawsuit filed nearly three years after the tragic death of 22-year-old Alexander “AJ” Jennings, who was struck and killed in a hit-and-run accident. The lawsuit claims that the bar’s negligence contributed to the events leading to Jennings’ death.

The Incident and Legal Action

On July 5, 2022, Jennings was walking along Sol Legare Road near Cozet Drive around 2:30 a.m. when he was first struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. Moments later, he was hit by a second car, which also fled but was later located by Charleston Police. Jennings sustained severe injuries and passed away at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Weeks after the incident, Nicholas Ashton Virgil Price, 22, turned himself into the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office. Price has been identified as the second driver involved in the collision, and his criminal case is still pending. Price faces a $75,000 bond for the charge of hit and run accident with death.

The Role of Uptown Social

In the wrongful death lawsuit, Jennings’ mother, LuJean, who represents her son’s estate, claims that Uptown Social played a significant role in her son’s death. According to the lawsuit, Price attended a Fourth of July party on Folly Beach and continued drinking at Uptown Social later that evening. The suit alleges that the bar continued to serve Price alcohol, leading to his intoxication and subsequent impaired driving.

The lawsuit states:

“The amount of alcohol that Nicholas Price was served by Uptown Social resulted in Nicholas Price becoming and/or remaining intoxicated.”

LuJean claims that the establishment’s negligence in serving Price contributed to him becoming intoxicated and driving while impaired, thus endangering the public and directly leading to her son’s death. The lawsuit is seeking damages for the fear, pain, suffering, and mental anguish Jennings endured before his passing.

Uptown Social’s Response

Representatives for Uptown Social have issued a statement expressing their sympathy over the tragedy. However, they deny serving Price alcohol on the night in question. The bar asserts that they have no record of serving Price and that they maintain a strict zero-tolerance policy regarding serving alcohol to visibly intoxicated individuals, in full compliance with South Carolina law.

The statement reads:

“We were deeply saddened to learn of the tragic events referenced in the recent lawsuit and extend our heartfelt sympathy to the family and all those affected… Our establishment maintains a strict zero-tolerance policy regarding the service of alcohol to visibly intoxicated individuals in full compliance with South Carolina law. We trust the legal process will allow the facts to speak for themselves.”

The bar also expressed its commitment to ensuring the safety of its patrons and the broader community, condemning drunk driving and continuing efforts to uphold safety and accountability.

Price’s Actions After the Incident

After the fatal crash, Price allegedly drove his vehicle to a Harris Teeter on Sol Legare Road, where he inspected the car for damage before fleeing the scene without calling 911. The court documents also state that Price used Snapchat to inform several people that he had struck Jennings, all while intentionally avoiding leaving a traceable record of his actions.

LuJean had previously filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Price in 2023, which remains pending.

The legal battle continues, with both the wrongful death suit against Price and the negligence suit against Uptown Social still to be resolved.

SOURCE