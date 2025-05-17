Charleston attorney accused with disorderly conduct for ‘erratic actions’ in downtown Battery

A well-known South Carolina lawyer and former political candidate was arrested this week in Charleston for disorderly conduct after acting strangely in public. The incident has drawn attention due to the attorney’s public reputation and political background.

Attorney Found Yelling in Underwear Near Downtown Charleston

William “Mullins” McLeod, 53, was arrested in the early hours of May 15, 2025, after police found him near the intersection of King Street and Murray Boulevard, behaving erratically. According to the Charleston Police Department, McLeod was yelling loudly while walking around in only his underwear and shoes.

Officers tried to calm him down, but he continued to yell, wave his arms, and resisted as police attempted to handcuff him.

Claimed to Be “Superman” and “God”

The police report said that McLeod did not identify himself properly. Instead, he referred to himself as “Superman” and later as “God,” showing signs of confused and incoherent behaviour. After being arrested, he was taken to the Al Cannon Detention Center just before 1 a.m.

While in custody, McLeod reportedly continued rambling, and at one point, he kicked another prisoner, the report states.

Suspected of Being Under the Influence

The arresting officer noted that McLeod’s eyes were bloodshot and highly dilated, and he was sweating excessively. Based on the officer’s training, these symptoms are usually linked to someone under the influence of stimulant drugs.

As of Friday afternoon, McLeod was still in custody.

High-Profile Lawyer with a Public Past

William McLeod is a personal injury attorney and the founder of McLeod Law Group, which operates four offices across South Carolina. He has been involved in several major legal cases, including helping to secure an $88 million settlement for the families of victims of the 2015 Mother Emanuel AME Church shooting.

He also has a background in politics—he ran as a Democratic candidate for governor in 2010 and served two terms as chairman of the Charleston County Democratic Party.

Sources say McLeod may be considering another run for governor in 2026, though this recent incident may affect those plans.

