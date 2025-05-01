Berkeley County Teen Arrested With LOADED Gun at School

A serious incident took place at a school in Berkeley County, South Carolina, where an 18-year-old student was arrested for bringing a loaded gun to school. The event has raised safety concerns, but quick action by the school staff and police helped avoid a possible tragedy.

Student Arrested with Gun in Bag

On Tuesday, police arrested Jaiden Anderson, a student at Philip Simmons High School, after a loaded gun was found in his bookbag. Anderson lives on Martha Lane in Huger. He is now facing two serious charges—having a gun on school grounds and carrying a stolen weapon.

The gun had one bullet already in the chamber and came with an extended magazine, making the situation even more dangerous.

School Staff and Police Took Fast Action

The trouble started when school officials noticed something suspicious and immediately informed the school’s resource officer. Anderson was taken to a secure room, where officers searched his bag and found the loaded weapon.

Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis appreciated the quick response by the staff and officers. In his statement, he said, “As a father and your sheriff, I care deeply about the safety of our children. It is upsetting to know that a loaded weapon reached a classroom, but I am proud of our team for taking fast action. We will keep working hard to protect our schools.”

Student Released on Bail, Investigation Ongoing

After his arrest, Jaiden Anderson was granted two surety bonds of $15,000 each, one for each of the charges. The investigation is still going on, with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and the school district working together to understand how the gun ended up at the school and who it belonged to.

Why This Incident Matters

This event highlights the importance of strong school safety measures and quick communication between staff and police. It also reminds everyone—students, parents, and teachers—about how dangerous it is to bring weapons to school.

Bringing a gun to school not only breaks the law but also puts many lives at risk. Thanks to the alertness of the school officials and the swift action of the authorities, a potential disaster was avoided.

