At the age of 98, Charleston laments the passing of cherished coach Oscar Fordham

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Charleston community is grieving the loss of Oscar Fordham, better known as “Coach Frizz,” who passed away earlier this week at the age of 98. Fordham, a beloved figure in local sports, left an indelible mark on thousands of young athletes through his decades of service with the City of Charleston’s Recreation Department.

A Legacy of Love and Dedication

Long-time friend and supervisor Francina Herne reflected on Fordham’s lasting influence, saying, “He had a special love. He had a love that we don’t have that no more in this time. The love he showed these children—nobody can step in his foot.” Herne’s words highlight the deep affection and dedication Fordham showed to each young athlete he mentored throughout his life.

A Storied Career

Fordham’s journey in sports began as an athlete before he transitioned into coaching in 1960. His passion for teaching young people transcended his own playing career, and he went on to become a multi-sport coach. Even after retiring twice, Fordham continued to coach until just two years ago, displaying a level of commitment that touched many lives.

Over the years, his contributions to the community were recognized with numerous honors, including a special acknowledgment from state lawmakers in 2016 for his impact on the community. In 2021, Fordham was inducted into the Charleston Baseball Hall of Fame. Additionally, a portion of Harmon Field was named in his honor as a lasting tribute to his work.

A Father and Mentor to Many

Herne described Fordham as a “legend” who mentored nine generations of children, calling him “like a father” to so many. “He’s like a father to them. He’s like a mentor to them. He’s everything that you would want a father to be. That’s who Mister Fordham was to us,” she said. His influence extended far beyond the field, as he not only taught sports but life lessons, instilling values that shaped the future of many young people.

Herne also shared that Fordham’s impact reached across generations, saying, “He will be missed. Oh my God he will be missed. Not by younger people but by the older people too. Because, we even learned from him.”

A Community Celebration of Life

To honor the life of Coach Frizz, a wake will be held on Friday, July 4th, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Mother Emanuel AME Church, followed by a funeral service on Friday, July 5th, at 11 a.m.

Fordham’s passing leaves a void in Charleston, but his legacy will continue to inspire and impact the lives of countless individuals for years to come.

