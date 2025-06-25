At Charleston Animal Society, you may adopt a dog for free for 48 hours and leave with a $100 gift card

CHARLESTON, S.C. — For the next 48 hours, Charleston Animal Society is offering free dog adoptions in an effort to address the shelter’s overcrowding crisis. Every dog adopted during this period will also go home with a $100 Petco gift card.

The shelter is currently at capacity and has had to limit its intake of stray dogs. To help alleviate the situation, they are extending their adoption hours to 6 p.m. on both Wednesday and Thursday, encouraging the community to come out and adopt a dog in need.

“We are extending our adoption hours to 6 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday to help us with a dangerous overcrowding situation at the shelter,” said Aldwin Roman, the Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Charleston Animal Society. “We believe this 48-hour blitz will ignite a wave of compassion across the Lowcountry to find these amazing animals new homes.”

Charleston Animal Society Adoption Hours:

Tuesday: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Wednesday: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All adoptable animals can be viewed on the Charleston Animal Society website.

The shelter is located at 2455 Remount Road in North Charleston, conveniently off the Remount Road exit on I-26.

If you’re interested in adopting a furry friend, this is the perfect opportunity to make a difference in a pet’s life while adding a loving companion to your own!

SOURCE