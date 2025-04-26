Isle of Palms

Ashley River Road Back Open After Chaotic Crash

Traffic troubles caused by a crash on Highway 61 are now over. The Charleston Police Department has confirmed that the road is open again after a multivehicle accident caused delays on Friday morning.

Where the Crash Happened

The accident happened on Highway 61, also known as Ashley River Road. It took place near West Bridge Road, close to the Village Green subdivision. Because of the crash, the road was shut down in both directions for some time.

Details About the Crash

Police said that several vehicles were involved in the accident. Thankfully, while there were injuries reported, none of them are life-threatening. Emergency crews quickly arrived at the scene to help the injured and clear the road.

Road Reopened for Traffic

After the vehicles were removed and the area was made safe, Highway 61 was reopened. Drivers are now able to use the road normally again. Police thanked everyone for their patience during the closure and reminded drivers to stay alert on busy roads.

Accidents can happen anytime, especially on busy roads like Highway 61. Luckily, this crash didn’t cause any life-threatening injuries. Quick action from police and emergency teams helped clear the road and get traffic moving again. It’s important for everyone to drive carefully and stay focused to avoid such incidents in the future.

