An 18-year-old was killed during a gunshot in Seabrook

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — An 18-year-old male was found dead following a shooting on Saturday evening, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Shooting Reported in Seabrook

Deputies responded to a report of a gunshot victim on Seabrook Center Road in Seabrook around 6:30 p.m. Upon arrival, they discovered the young man had died from a gunshot wound.

Investigation and Public Assistance Requested

Officials are currently investigating the incident. Authorities are waiting to notify the victim’s family before releasing further details.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to contact their non-emergency dispatch at 843-524-2777.

What’s Next

The investigation remains active as law enforcement works to gather more information about the shooting. Public cooperation is critical to help solve this case.

