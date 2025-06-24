After the incident in North Charleston, the club owner was charged

A North Charleston community is raising serious concerns after a shooting at the recently opened Aqua Lounge nightclub left two people injured on June 10. For residents of the Singing Pines neighborhood, this tragic incident is the outcome they had feared and warned city officials about for months. Now, they are demanding accountability and stricter enforcement of city ordinances.

A Shooting That Confirmed Community Fears

The shooting happened less than a month after the Aqua Lounge opened its doors. Community members, including Betsy Hayden and Andrea Erb, have been vocal about their concerns since the club’s early planning stages. After the violent incident, those fears became reality.

“It’s exactly what we told the city officials would happen,” said Erb. “And it happened in under 30 days of opening.”

Police records state that the shooting occurred around 5624 Rivers Avenue. Following the incident, the club’s owner, Lorenzo Johnson, was charged with obstruction of justice on June 18. He reportedly avoided basic police questions and acted deceptively regarding surveillance footage. Johnson surrendered himself to authorities and was released the same day on a PR bond, meaning he only pays if he misses his court date.

Business Disguised as a Bar and Grill?

Residents say the club’s launch was already cloaked in confusion. Initially, the venue was supposed to open as “Johnson’s Bar and Grill”, a name intended to suggest a family-friendly dining environment. But shortly before opening, it was revealed on social media that the establishment would instead operate as Aqua Lounge Nightclub—a major concern for neighbors.

Today, weeks after the opening, there’s still no signage on the property to confirm what kind of business it truly is. This ambiguity only adds to residents’ distrust. “Why would Lorenzo be charged with obstructing justice if there’s nothing to hide?” Hayden asked. “And if it’s just a bar and grill, why are there guns inside?”

City Ordinances Under Scrutiny

The Aqua Lounge is zoned under B-2 General Business District, which technically allows the operation of a business in this location. However, a city ordinance passed in late 2024 states that any new B-2 businesses over 3,000 square feet cannot be located within 500 feet of a residential area. Residents point out that homes are only 400 feet away.

Despite raising these zoning issues for years, community members feel unheard. “You follow all the rules, go to council meetings, try to do it the right way—and it still happens,” said Erb.

Looking Ahead with City Council Support

Although frustrated, residents are not backing down. With newly elected members on the North Charleston City Council, they are hopeful that change is possible. Erb expressed optimism, saying, “You can’t stop. You have to keep pushing.”

City zoning officials have promised a response soon, and police are still searching for the shooter. The nightclub, when contacted, did not respond to requests for comment.

What happened at Aqua Lounge is more than just a violent incident—it’s a flashpoint in an ongoing struggle between local residents and the businesses that operate near their homes. With one person charged and the shooter still at large, the Singing Pines community continues to demand answers and safer neighborhoods. Residents are urging city leaders to enforce the zoning rules already in place, and to ensure that community safety is prioritized over nightlife profits.

If you have any information about the June 10 shooting, you are encouraged to contact the North Charleston Police Tip Line at 843-607-2076.

SOURCE