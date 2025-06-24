After North Charleston Police look into gunfire, a man is charged with several offenses

A 35-year-old man was arrested early Sunday morning after allegedly firing shots in a parking lot at the Greenridge Apartments in North Charleston. Desmond Leondreae Davis is facing multiple charges, including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, discharging a firearm, and charges related to his past drug convictions.

Incident Details

At around 5:24 a.m., North Charleston Police responded to reports of a man in all black who had exited a Grand Marquis and fired shots in the parking lot of the apartments located on Crossroads Drive. Police arrived on the scene and immediately began searching for the suspect.

According to the incident report, one of the apartment residents came forward, stating he had heard the shots but didn’t see the shooter. The witness also mentioned that none of the cars in the lot belonged to him. However, another witness soon reported that the first man they spoke to looked like the shooter.

Davis Identified as Suspect

Police then returned to the first individual they spoke with, who was later identified as Desmond Leondreae Davis. They asked him if he had seen the shooter, at which point Davis reportedly became confrontational, yelling and cursing at the officers.

Upon further investigation, police confirmed that the Grand Marquis belonged to Davis. They proceeded to search the vehicle and the apartment unit Davis had walked out of earlier. Inside the unit, officers found a handgun and spent shell casings—evidence connecting Davis to the shooting.

Charges and Arrest

Davis was arrested and taken to the Al Cannon Detention Center, where he is being held on the following charges:

Possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon

Possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of certain crimes

Possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of drug charges

Discharging a firearm

Desmond Leondreae Davis’ arrest comes after a tense situation that escalated with witnesses pointing him out as the shooter. With charges related to his criminal history and possession of firearms, Davis now faces serious legal consequences. North Charleston police continue to investigate the incident.

