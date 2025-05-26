After a motorcycle accident in South Carolina, one person died

SOUTH CAROLINA — One person is dead following a motorcycle crash early Sunday morning in North Charleston, authorities confirmed.

The North Charleston Police Department responded to the scene around 2:15 a.m. at the I-526 west off-ramp and the I-26 west on-ramp, after receiving reports of a crash.

According to department spokesperson Harvey Jacobs, officers arrived to find the motorcycle on the on-ramp and the rider approximately 50 feet below it. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The North Charleston Police Traffic Unit and the Charleston County Coroner’s Office are investigating the incident. At this time, the cause of the crash remains unclear, and the identity of the victim has not been released.

More details will be shared as the investigation continues.

