Isle of Palms

After a car strikes a power pole at West Ashley Home Team BBQ, the road is closed

by Clarke
Published On:
After a car strikes a power pole at West Ashley Home Team BBQ, the road is closed

CHARLESTON, S.C. – A portion of Ashley River Road in West Ashley is temporarily closed Friday evening following a vehicle collision with a power pole near Home Team BBQ. The road is shut down in both directions at Carriage Lane, with officers diverting traffic around the scene.

One person involved in the crash was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Dominion Energy crews are on-site working to repair the damaged power pole.

The road closure is expected to last until repairs are completed, and motorists are advised to avoid the area and follow detour signs.

SOURCE

Clarke

Related Articles

In anticipation of the 249th Carolina Day, Fort Moultrie

In anticipation of the 249th Carolina Day, Fort Moultrie

The cast of the Netflix series "Outer Banks" was spotted filming the show's last season

The cast of the Netflix series “Outer Banks” was spotted filming the show’s last season

A woman from Charleston County is accused of insurance fraud

A woman from Charleston County is accused of insurance fraud

A long-standing Mount Pleasant hardware store is changing owners

A long-standing Mount Pleasant hardware store is changing owners

Charleston County is charged by state officials with insurance fraud

Charleston County is charged by state officials with insurance fraud

At the age of 98, Charleston laments the passing of cherished coach Oscar Fordham

At the age of 98, Charleston laments the passing of cherished coach Oscar Fordham

Leave a Comment

© 2025 MyLoLowCountry • All rights reserved
About UsContact UsPrivacy PolicyTerms and ConditionsDMCADisclaimer

Home
All Updates
Join
Follow