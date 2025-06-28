After a car strikes a power pole at West Ashley Home Team BBQ, the road is closed

CHARLESTON, S.C. – A portion of Ashley River Road in West Ashley is temporarily closed Friday evening following a vehicle collision with a power pole near Home Team BBQ. The road is shut down in both directions at Carriage Lane, with officers diverting traffic around the scene.

One person involved in the crash was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Dominion Energy crews are on-site working to repair the damaged power pole.

The road closure is expected to last until repairs are completed, and motorists are advised to avoid the area and follow detour signs.

