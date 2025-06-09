According to the coroner, the body located near the boat landing belonged to a South Carolina man who drowned

Berkeley County, SC – The body recently recovered from a South Carolina river has been identified as Dean Elsey Sr., a 61-year-old resident of Bonneau, South Carolina. The discovery was confirmed by Berkeley County Coroner Darnell Hartwell, who issued a statement on the incident.

The Incident

On June 4, officers responded to a drowning report, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Elsey’s body was recovered by Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office divers from the Bushy Park Boat Landing, located by the Back River in the Lowcountry of South Carolina.

Cause of Death

According to the South Carolina DNR, Elsey was in the process of docking his boat when he slipped and suffered a head injury. The injury caused him to lose consciousness and tragically led to his drowning. The coroner’s office has scheduled an autopsy to confirm the cause and manner of death.

Investigation

While the depth of the water where Elsey’s body was found has not been disclosed, both the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina DNR are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death.

A Loving Family Remembered

Elsey is survived by his wife and eight children, along with other family members. A funeral service is scheduled for Thursday, followed by a burial at Plantation Memorial Gardens.

