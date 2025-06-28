A woman from Charleston County is accused of insurance fraud

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. – A 24-year-old woman from Charleston County, Kaitlyn Simone White, has been charged by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) for submitting a false insurance claim related to vehicle damage. The charge stems from an alleged attempt to defraud her insurance provider for a payment between $2,000 and $10,000.

Details of the Alleged Fraud

According to the affidavit filed by SLED, White purchased her car insurance policy on March 9, 2024, with no prior coverage in place. She later submitted an insurance claim on March 25, 2024, alleging that her vehicle had been heavily damaged while driving through a flooded road on March 22, 2024. However, investigators discovered inconsistencies in her story.

While White claimed the vehicle damage occurred on March 22, historical weather data showed no record of significant rain or flooding on that date. In fact, weather records indicated that the flooding event was linked to weather on March 9, 2024, well before the alleged incident.

Investigation Findings

Further investigation revealed that multiple sources contradicted White’s version of events. Electronic records, including license plate reader data, timesheet records from her employer, and data from her insurance company’s mobile app, all showed that White was not at the location where she claimed the damage occurred.

The insurance company reviewed the evidence and found that White had submitted a false claim for damages valued at $7,642.67, which was allegedly filed to gain an “undeserved economic advantage.”

Charges and Legal Proceedings

Kaitlyn Simone White has been charged with presenting a false claim for insurance payment, a charge that could result in serious legal consequences. The investigation is ongoing, and White’s case will be processed through the legal system in South Carolina.

This case highlights the importance of careful scrutiny of insurance claims and the efforts law enforcement and insurance companies make to detect fraud.

