A Teen Was Arrested in the Shooting of Fatal Hanahan

A tragic incident in Hanahan, South Carolina, has led to the arrest of a teenager from Charleston. The police are still investigating the case, which has shocked the local community.

What Happened in Hanahan?

On Monday night, Hanahan Police responded to a shooting that took place around 9 p.m. on Bowen Pier Drive. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a young man who had been shot and did not survive. The victim was identified as 18-year-old Tra’sean White, a resident of Wadmalaw Island.

Who Has Been Arrested?

Police have arrested 18-year-old Deonte Calden Trevon Lancit from Charleston in connection with the shooting. He is currently facing an armed robbery charge. The police have not confirmed whether he is the person who shot and killed Tra’sean White. The investigation is still active, and officers are working to gather all the facts.

What Did the Police Say?

According to a post by the Hanahan Police Department on Facebook, the incident appears to be isolated. This means it does not seem to pose any danger to the general public. The police are continuing their investigation to understand what led to the shooting and whether others were involved.

Where Is the Suspect Now?

Lancit is being held at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center in Moncks Corner. He is waiting for a bond hearing, where the court will decide if he can be released while awaiting trial.

Is the Community at Risk?

Right now, the police believe there is no risk to the community. They have not shared many details yet, as the case is still being investigated. However, they want the public to know that safety remains a top priority.

This heartbreaking case has raised many questions, especially for the families and friends involved. As the investigation continues, authorities are asking anyone with information to come forward. The loss of a young life is always painful, and the community hopes for justice and peace for everyone affected.

