A rehab center in the North Charleston region is facing a new lawsuit

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — A lawsuit has been filed against Riverside Health and Rehab, a nursing home in the Lowcountry, by the estate of Mildred Smith, claiming negligence, vicarious liability, and negligent misrepresentation related to the care of Smith, a patient who suffered from dementia. This new suit adds to the growing list of legal challenges the facility has faced for alleged mistreatment of its residents.

Allegations of Neglect and Failure to Provide Basic Care

The lawsuit stems from an incident in May 2022 when Smith, a resident of the facility, reportedly suffered a fractured arm but was not provided proper care in a timely manner. According to the court documents, Smith was not taken to the hospital for several days despite complaining of severe pain in her left arm.

On May 28, 2022, Smith allegedly told a nurse about her pain at around 3 p.m., prompting the nurse to inform the doctor about her condition. However, Smith was not sent to the hospital until nearly nine hours later when the arm was badly bruised and discolored, indicating the severity of the injury. Medical professionals later confirmed that more than 75% of her arm was discolored due to the fracture.

Staff Inaction Raises Concerns

Further troubling details in the lawsuit include a claim that nursing staff failed to act promptly despite the injury being visible for two days prior to Smith’s hospitalization. According to the lawsuit, a nurse’s note from Smith’s medical records indicated that they had observed her arm showing signs of injury two days before taking action.

Attorneys for Smith’s estate argue that the facility’s staff should have been more proactive in recognizing Smith’s physical limitations and ensuring she received the necessary care and monitoring, particularly considering her condition with dementia.

History of Alleged Abuse and Mismanagement at Riverside Health and Rehab

This lawsuit comes after a Live 5 Investigation revealed numerous complaints against Riverside Health and Rehab for a pattern of neglect, including allegations of filth, neglect, and even missing money. The investigation uncovered hundreds of documents detailing concerns raised by both patients and their families regarding the quality of care at the facility.

Seeking Justice and Compensation

The lawsuit filed by Smith’s estate is seeking damages from Riverside Health and Rehab, holding the facility accountable for the alleged mistreatment and failure to provide proper care. Smith’s estate is seeking justice for her suffering, as well as compensation for the family’s distress and financial burden.

As of now, Riverside Health and Rehab has not responded to a request for comment on the lawsuit or the ongoing allegations. The case will likely attract further attention as it adds to the growing list of legal actions against the facility.

SOURCE