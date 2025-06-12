A pedestrian was hurt in a collision in Mount Pleasant

A pedestrian was injured after being struck by a vehicle in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, on Wednesday afternoon. The incident occurred at the intersection of Market Center Boulevard and Mazzy Lane, prompting a swift response from local authorities.

Details of the Accident

Officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department arrived at the scene of the crash, where a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle. Following the accident, Market Center Boulevard was closed from Highway 17 to the traffic center in Mount Pleasant Towne Center as emergency crews worked to handle the situation.

Victim’s Condition

The injured pedestrian was transported to the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) for treatment. At this time, officials have not provided details on the pedestrian’s condition, and further updates are awaited.

Road Closures and Traffic Impact

Due to the crash, significant road closures occurred in the area, which may have caused disruptions to local traffic, especially around Mount Pleasant Towne Center. Authorities worked quickly to manage the scene and clear the area.

Ongoing Investigation

The Mount Pleasant Police Department has not released further details regarding the cause of the crash. The investigation is ongoing as officials work to determine what led to the incident.

The pedestrian accident in Mount Pleasant has left one person injured, and authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash. Road closures may have affected traffic, but emergency responders handled the situation quickly.

