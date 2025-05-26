A New Thriller Gives Moncks Corner a Taste of Hollywood

The peaceful Lowcountry town of Moncks Corner is getting a dose of Hollywood magic as it transforms into the filming location for the upcoming suspense thriller Suburban Psycho. Locals now have a chance to appear on-screen, thanks to a new casting call from Tona B. Dahlquist Casting.

Now Casting in Moncks Corner and Surrounding Areas

Tona B. Dahlquist Casting is looking for background actors for various roles in scenes scheduled to be filmed in and around Moncks Corner. No acting experience is required — just the right look and a willingness to work as a local hire. The pay rate is $112 per day, and no travel expenses are provided.

Roles include:

High school students

Neighbors

Joggers

Office workers

Everyday townspeople

If you’ve ever dreamed of being in a movie, this could be your moment — all without leaving South Carolina.

What We Know About ‘Suburban Psycho’

While details about Suburban Psycho are being kept under wraps, the title hints at a suspense-filled story with psychological twists. Filmmakers are said to be going for a moody, slow-burn thriller, and the quiet charm of Moncks Corner fits the setting perfectly.

This production joins a growing list of films and TV shows choosing Charleston and the surrounding Lowcountry areas as their backdrop, helping put the region on the entertainment industry’s radar.

Behind the Scenes: Tona B. Dahlquist Casting

Tona B. Dahlquist Casting is a well-known name in the industry, having provided extras for hit productions like:

Outer Banks (Netflix)

The Righteous Gemstones (HBO)

The Hunger Games

Iron Man 3

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Their casting calls are known to be inclusive, approachable, and open to first-timers.

In recent weeks, they’ve also been casting for:

Urban/hip hop types (“Eminem-style” look)

Reporters and camera crew extras

Reality TV-inspired roles

Uniformed police officers

Individuals with “unique” features or scars for dramatic scenes

So whether you’ve got an edgy vibe or the classic small-town charm, there might just be a part for you.

How to Apply

Interested? Here’s how to get started:

Submit the following to [email protected]:

Two recent photos: one close-up and one full-body

Your full name, age, phone number, and where you live (city and state)

Measurements: height, weight, full clothing sizes, and shoe size

Any past experience on a film set or as a stand-in (not required, but helpful)

Be sure to check the Tona B. Dahlquist Casting Facebook page regularly for updates on available roles.

Important Note:

You must be fully available on the date of filming if selected. Roles are paid, but participants must work as local hires — no travel or lodging is covered.

With Suburban Psycho filming locally, this is a unique chance for Moncks Corner residents to step into the spotlight. Whether you’re an aspiring actor or just curious about how movies are made, it’s an exciting opportunity to get involved and be part of the action.

So, ready for your close-up? Hollywood’s calling — and it’s right here in your backyard.

SOURCE