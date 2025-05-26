Isle of Palms

A motorcyclist lost their life in an interstate collision on Sunday morning

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. – A motorcyclist lost their life in a tragic early morning crash Sunday on an interstate ramp in North Charleston.

According to the North Charleston Police Department, officers were called to the scene at around 2:15 a.m. at the I-526 west off-ramp and I-26 west on-ramp.

When they arrived, police found a motorcycle lying on the on-ramp. The motorcyclist was discovered approximately 50 feet below the ramp, indicating a serious fall.

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the deceased as the investigation remains ongoing. Further details about the cause of the crash or what led up to it have not been made public.

