A man was killed in an Awendaw collision on Saturday night

A man was killed in an Awendaw collision on Saturday night

A tragic accident in Awendaw, Charleston County, has left one man dead. David Cox, 53, from Ladson, lost his life after a collision on Saturday night. The crash occurred at the intersection of North Highway 17 and Steed Creek Road around 10:30 p.m.

Investigation Underway

According to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal, Cox died from the injuries he sustained in the accident. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the cause of the crash.

The community of Ladson and surrounding areas are mourning the loss of David Cox. As authorities continue to investigate, details about the crash remain under review.

