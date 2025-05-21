A man was detained for impersonating police enforcement at a fatal shooting site

Hanahan, S.C. – A man was arrested after impersonating a police officer at the scene of a fatal shooting in Hanahan, where 18-year-old Tra’sean White was shot and killed on May 12, 2025.

Julio Santos-Hernandez, the man accused, claimed to be an off-duty officer during the active investigation but was later arrested for impersonating law enforcement, according to the Hanahan Police Department.

What Happened at the Scene

Police responded to reports of a shooting near Domino’s Pizza on Bowen Pier Drive just after 9 p.m. on May 12. Tra’sean White, a resident of Wadmalaw Island, was found dead at the scene, confirmed Berkeley County Coroner Darnell Hartwell.

While officers were working the crime scene, Julio Santos-Hernandez approached them, identifying himself as a law enforcement officer. He told police that he had both his badge and firearm on him.

According to an affidavit, even after being told to step away from the scene, Hernandez went to another officer and again claimed to be an off-duty cop. He even assisted police in arresting someone at the scene—despite not having any official authority to do so.

No Badge, No Proof

When asked for official law enforcement credentials, Hernandez told police he had left them at home and would retrieve them—but he never returned with proof. Later, he also called investigators and claimed to be a “deputy”, though no evidence supported his claim.

Police eventually arrested Hernandez the same night.

Law Enforcement Work History

According to records from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy, Hernandez previously worked at five law enforcement agencies in South Carolina since 2014.

In 2016, he was fired from the Rock Hill Police Department for a policy violation, though it was not classified as misconduct.

His most recent job was with the Charleston County Aviation Authority, where he resigned voluntarily in October 2024.

Currently, there is no record of him working for any law enforcement agency in the state.

Hernandez Responds to the Allegations

Following his arrest, Hernandez issued a public statement defending his reputation:

“As a former law enforcement officer with nearly 11 years of dedicated service, I am resolute in my intention to clear my name… I am grateful for the continued support of my colleagues, friends, and family during this challenging time.”

He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June.

This case has raised serious concerns about public trust and safety, especially when former law enforcement officers attempt to take action without legal authority. While Julio Santos-Hernandez maintains his innocence and plans to fight the charge, the incident at a live crime scene involving an active homicide makes this a matter of serious public interest. As the legal process continues, the Charleston community watches closely for updates on both the impersonation case and the fatal shooting investigation.

