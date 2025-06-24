A man from Summerville is killed in a construction site accident in North Charleston

A tragic construction site accident in North Charleston has claimed the life of John Stowers, a 58-year-old man from Summerville. The incident occurred on June 16 beneath the Weber Boulevard overpass along I-26 East and is now under investigation by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

What Happened?

The fatal accident took place just after noon as construction workers were using a skid steer vehicle to clear mud and dirt from a culvert-style ditch. According to a report by North Charleston Police, the skid steer began to reverse and tragically ran over Stowers, who was working in the area.

Emergency responders arrived shortly after 3 p.m. and found Stowers in critical condition. He was rushed to Trident Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries. The Charleston County Coroner’s Office confirmed the cause of death and identified the victim as John Stowers.

OSHA Investigation Underway

Due to the fatal nature of the incident, OSHA has opened an investigation into the circumstances of the accident. Their focus will be on workplace safety practices and whether all proper procedures were followed at the time of the incident.

It remains unclear who was operating the skid steer or if any negligence occurred that could lead to legal consequences. No charges have been filed so far, and authorities have not released further details regarding the employer or the construction company involved.

Community Response

Construction work can be dangerous, and this tragic incident serves as a reminder of the risks faced by workers every day. North Charleston has seen a growing number of infrastructure projects in recent years, making workplace safety a critical issue for local agencies and contractors alike.

As the investigation continues, many in the community are mourning the loss of John Stowers, a long-time Summerville resident remembered for his strong work ethic and commitment to his job.

The death of John Stowers in a construction site accident is a somber event that has prompted an official OSHA investigation. While details are still emerging, the focus now turns to safety measures and whether this accident could have been prevented. As the community waits for answers, the incident highlights the need for stricter oversight and improved safety standards on active construction sites.

