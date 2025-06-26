A man from Georgia is charged with threatening a North Charleston police officer and their relatives

A North Charleston man is facing serious charges after threatening a police officer and their family. Isiah Demetron Washington, 48, was arrested in Georgia on Wednesday morning following disturbing phone calls he made to North Charleston City Hall. In these calls, Washington expressed intentions to kill a specific officer, their family members, and other officers.

The Threatening Phone Calls

Last week, Washington made several calls to City Hall, where he reportedly sounded very angry and screamed threats. According to an incident report from the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD), Washington repeatedly told the duty officers that he planned to kill the officer and their family. He also claimed multiple times that he was “God” and insisted the officer stop “playing with him.”

In addition to threatening the officer, Washington also made threats against City Hall during the phone calls.

Search and Arrest in Georgia

After the threatening calls, law enforcement agencies launched an extensive search for Washington. The U.S. Marshals Task Force, alongside a member of the NCPD gang unit, worked hard to locate Washington, eventually tracking him to his home in Covington, Georgia.

When authorities arrived at his home, they used an explosive device to breach the door. Washington eventually emerged and surrendered to law enforcement officers.

Extradition and Charges

Washington will now be extradited to North Charleston, where he faces multiple charges, including threatening the life of a public official. The case highlights the seriousness of threats against law enforcement officers and the efforts law enforcement made to bring Washington into custody.

The arrest of Isiah Demetron Washington after he threatened an officer and their family underscores the severe nature of threats against public officials. Washington’s capture was the result of hard work by various law enforcement agencies. He now faces serious legal consequences for his actions.

SOURCE