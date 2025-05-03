A man allegedly purposely drove into a 10-year-old, a 12-year-old, and a teacher

A South Carolina community is reeling after a terrifying hit-and-run outside Sunrise Presbyterian Church on Sullivan’s Island, where a man is accused of intentionally targeting children and a teacher during school hours.

What Happened at Sunrise Presbyterian Church?

On the afternoon of Thursday, May 2, 2024, Justin Collin Adams, 36, allegedly drove his sedan onto the playground at Sunrise Presbyterian Church, where a school operates. According to authorities, Adams intentionally ran down a 12-year-old, a 10-year-old, and a teacher in a shocking act of violence witnessed by dozens of children.

A police officer testified in court that Adams first hit a 12-year-old, causing minor injuries, then sped toward a group of children seeking safety, striking a teacher with such force that she was thrown over the hood and onto the ground.

Moments later, Adams allegedly drove up onto a sidewalk and pinned a 10-year-old boy beneath the car. A federal investigator said the child had only 4.6 inches of ground clearance, calling his survival a “miracle.”

Victim Status and Community Response

The teacher remains hospitalized with serious injuries. The 12-year-old was treated at the scene, while the 10-year-old was admitted and later discharged from a local hospital.

An emotional moment unfolded in court when the 10-year-old’s mother addressed the judge:

“By the grace of God, they were saved. I am here to hopefully get justice for all of the children.”

A federal criminal investigator who is also a member of the church said approximately 40 children witnessed the horrifying event.

The Search and Arrest

After the incident, Adams fled the scene on foot, abandoning his sedan. Authorities believed he may have been armed with a knife, prompting a massive manhunt involving drones, ground units, house-to-house grid searches, and checkpoints across Sullivan’s Island.

Ultimately, a Charleston County aviation sergeant spotted Adams hiding in a boat docked across the street from the church, where he was taken into custody without incident.

Mental Health History and Additional Charges

Adams’ defense attorney revealed in court that the suspect voluntarily checked into a psychiatric hospital two weeks earlier and had been diagnosed with depression. He was prescribed Lexapro, a medication commonly used for anxiety and depression.

In addition to three counts of attempted murder, Adams also faces assault and battery charges related to an alleged altercation with his mother that occurred shortly before the hit-and-run.

He is currently being held without bond.

This shocking event has left parents, children, and the entire Charleston-area community shaken. With court proceedings underway, many are calling for justice and a closer look at how mental health concerns intersect with public safety. What’s clear is that this terrifying act could have easily turned fatal, and it’s only through what many are calling divine grace that lives were spared.

