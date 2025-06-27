A long-standing Mount Pleasant hardware store is changing owners

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. – After nearly 50 years of serving the Mount Pleasant community, Royall Ace Hardware will be changing ownership and rebranding as Elder’s Ace Hardware. John Royall, the longtime owner of the beloved hardware store on Ben Sawyer Blvd., announced the transition, with the store now under the ownership of Tom Glenn. Elder’s Ace Hardware, based out of Chattanooga, operates a chain of 38 hardware stores across the region.

A Proud Legacy

John Royall’s family has run the hardware store for decades, and while Royall is stepping back to spend more time with his family, he expressed confidence that the store’s legacy will continue under new ownership. He added that he is proud of the strong, community-centered business he has built.

“Royall Ace Hardware has been a part of the fabric of Mount Pleasant for so long, and I know it’s in good hands,” Royall said, reflecting on his years of service. “I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished here.”

The store has been a staple in Mount Pleasant, fostering long-lasting relationships with customers and serving over 3,000 people every week. It has also created a welcoming, local atmosphere and has become known for its strong community involvement, including various philanthropic initiatives over the years.

New Ownership, Same Familiar Faces

While the store will now operate under the Elder’s Ace Hardware name, one thing won’t change: the staff. All current employees will retain their positions and continue to serve the customers who have come to know and trust them over the years.

One loyal customer, John Moore, who has been visiting the store for years, shared his thoughts on what makes Royall Ace Hardware so special. “When this store was first built, Mount Pleasant was little. It was probably six, eight thousand. So, I think he’s provided a great business for a number of years for the people in Mount Pleasant,” Moore said. “If you go to Lowe’s or Home Depot, you wander around and it’s like you’re in Neverland, you never get anybody to help you. Here, people come to help you, you can find things, and they have lots of inventory.”

The personal touch and community involvement that Royall Ace Hardware was known for will continue with the new ownership, ensuring that the store retains its local charm and commitment to customer service.

A Seamless Transition

The transition to Elder’s Ace Hardware will officially take place on July 1. Customers can expect the same friendly service and familiar faces when they visit the newly rebranded store. Royall’s deep roots in Mount Pleasant and his commitment to the community will remain a key part of the store’s identity, even as it enters a new chapter under Elder’s ownership.

SOURCE