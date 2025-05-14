A 37-year-old Charleston woman has been named as the victim in the West Ashley shooting

A woman was tragically shot and killed in a Charleston, South Carolina, neighborhood on Sunday evening, and authorities believe the act was not random.

Victim Identified as 37-Year-Old Janet Crouch

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Janet Crouch, a 37-year-old resident of Charleston. According to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal, Crouch died at 8:02 p.m. on Hollywood Drive from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police Respond to Shooting Scene

Charleston Police officers were called to the scene shortly after 8 p.m. on Sunday, May 11, following reports of a shooting. When they arrived at the home in the West Ashley area, they found Crouch suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police Believe Victim Knew the Suspect

In a statement released to the public, Charleston Police said they do not believe the shooting was random, and suspect Crouch may have known her attacker.

“There is no indication that this was a random act of violence,” the statement read.

Ongoing Investigation

Detectives are still working to uncover the full story. The Charleston Police Department said the investigation is ongoing and that they are working to determine the circumstances that led to the shooting.

The area where the incident occurred, Hollywood Drive, is a suburban neighborhood in the West Ashley section of Charleston, lined with single-family homes.

No further details about possible suspects or arrests have been released at this time.

