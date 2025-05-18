A 10-year-old who was pinned beneath a car during the Sullivan’s Island attack has received a courage award

Mount Pleasant, S.C. – A 10-year-old boy who survived a terrifying hit-and-run incident outside a church school in Sullivan’s Island earlier this month is now being recognised for his bravery.

Tanner Czuar Saved Himself with Quick Thinking

On May 1, a car driven by 36-year-old Justin Collin Adams crashed through Sunrise Presbyterian School, hitting two students and a teacher. One of the injured students was Tanner Czuar, who acted quickly in the face of danger.

As the car came toward him, Tanner ducked down, which caused him to get pinned underneath the vehicle. But doctors and police say that brave move likely saved his life.

A “Patriot Award” for His Heroic Actions

In recognition of his courage, Congresswoman Nancy Mace (Republican, South Carolina) visited Tanner and his family at their home on Friday. She presented him with a “Patriot Award”, praising him for his heroism and the way he tried to protect his classmates during the shocking incident.

“Tanner showed incredible courage for someone so young. He truly acted with a protector’s heart,” said Congresswoman Mace during her visit.

What Happened on the Day of the Incident?

According to reports, Adams drove his car straight through the school building and onto the sidewalk where the children and teacher were standing. After causing the crash, he ran away from the scene, triggering a large manhunt.

More than 100 law enforcement officers were involved in the search, which lasted for several hours. Adams was eventually found and arrested.

Legal Action Against the Driver

Adams has been charged with:

Three counts of attempted murder

One count of first-degree assault and battery

During a court hearing held on May 2, he was denied bond on the attempted murder charges, which means he will stay in custody until his next court date.

Police and prosecutors believe this was a very serious and dangerous crime, and they are continuing to investigate what caused Adams to act in such a violent manner.

Community Praises Young Hero

Tanner’s brave act has captured the hearts of many across South Carolina. Neighbours, classmates, and officials are all praising his calm and clever thinking, which likely prevented more serious injuries or even worse.

His school and local leaders have described him as a kind and strong student who always looks out for others. The Patriot Award has only added to the love and support pouring in for the young hero.

Even in the middle of a frightening event, 10-year-old Tanner Czuar showed incredible bravery. His quick decision may have saved not only his life but also helped protect those around him. His story is a reminder that courage comes in all sizes, and sometimes heroes can be just 10 years old.

SOURCE