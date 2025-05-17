A 1-year-old infant was severely burned in Darlington County

A tragic accident in Darlington County, South Carolina, has left a 1-year-old child with serious burn injuries, prompting an emergency airlift to MUSC Hospital in Charleston for urgent medical treatment. The incident took place on Leon Boulevard and involved hot food that had just been taken out of a microwave.

Child Pulled Hot Food Container from Counter

According to authorities, a relative of the child had microwaved food and placed the container on a kitchen counter to cool. Unfortunately, the child managed to reach up and pull the hot container, which caused the food to spill and severely burn the child.

Child Suffers Second-Degree Burns

Officials confirmed that the child received second-degree burns covering approximately 30% of the body. Emergency responders acted quickly, and a medical helicopter was called in to transport the child to the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) in Charleston for specialized care.

Community Gathers to Show Support

As the helicopter arrived to airlift the child, several neighbors and local residents gathered at the scene. Some were seen praying and expressing hope for the child’s recovery. The emotional moment reflected the community’s concern and compassion.

Officials Urge Caution in Kitchens

Though this appears to be a terrible accident, incidents like these are a strong reminder of how important kitchen safety is, especially in homes with toddlers. Hot food, liquids, and sharp objects should always be kept well out of children’s reach to prevent serious injuries.

