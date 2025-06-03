Isle of Palms

80 people, including cartel and gang members, were captured during an immigration operation

by Clarke
Published On:
80 people, including cartel and gang members, were captured during an immigration operation

A large-scale immigration raid took place over the weekend in the Low Country, leading to the arrest of 80 individuals. The operation involved ICE, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), and other local agencies targeting a nightclub in Charleston County.

Details of the Raid

The raid occurred around 3 a.m. on Sunday at a Charleston County nightclub. Authorities served 80 warrants during the operation, resulting in the arrests of multiple suspects.

Among those arrested were two high-ranking cartel members and several individuals believed to be members of a Venezuelan gang. Additionally, one suspect from Honduras was apprehended, wanted on international murder charges.

Human Trafficking Victims Identified

The sheriff’s office also identified several potential human trafficking victims during the raid, highlighting the seriousness and complexity of the operation.

Significance

Sheriff Carl Ritchie described this as the state’s largest single immigration raid in recent years, reflecting a major effort to combat crime and illegal activity in the region.

This significant law enforcement action underscores the ongoing efforts to address immigration-related crimes, gang activity, and human trafficking in South Carolina.

SOURCE

Clarke

Related Articles

Longtime abandoned Johns Island site could undergo $21 million rehabilitation

Longtime abandoned Johns Island site could undergo $21 million rehabilitation

Mount Pleasant leaders will debate e-bike rules

Mount Pleasant leaders will debate e-bike rules

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a low pressure system for potential development off the southeast coast

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a low pressure system for potential development off the southeast coast

An 18-year-old was killed during a gunshot in Seabrook

An 18-year-old was killed during a gunshot in Seabrook

Two people were injured in the West Ashley house fire

Two people were injured in the West Ashley house fire

Two local moms created the ideal adventure bag

Two local moms created the ideal adventure bag

Leave a Comment