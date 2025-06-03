80 people, including cartel and gang members, were captured during an immigration operation

A large-scale immigration raid took place over the weekend in the Low Country, leading to the arrest of 80 individuals. The operation involved ICE, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), and other local agencies targeting a nightclub in Charleston County.

Details of the Raid

The raid occurred around 3 a.m. on Sunday at a Charleston County nightclub. Authorities served 80 warrants during the operation, resulting in the arrests of multiple suspects.

Among those arrested were two high-ranking cartel members and several individuals believed to be members of a Venezuelan gang. Additionally, one suspect from Honduras was apprehended, wanted on international murder charges.

Human Trafficking Victims Identified

The sheriff’s office also identified several potential human trafficking victims during the raid, highlighting the seriousness and complexity of the operation.

Significance

Sheriff Carl Ritchie described this as the state’s largest single immigration raid in recent years, reflecting a major effort to combat crime and illegal activity in the region.

This significant law enforcement action underscores the ongoing efforts to address immigration-related crimes, gang activity, and human trafficking in South Carolina.

SOURCE