7 years after James Island shooting, deputies aim to find the man’s killer

Charleston County, S.C. — It’s been seven years since Kurt Wendell Melton, a 29-year-old James Island man, was tragically shot and killed. His case remains unsolved, leaving his family and the community still seeking answers.

The Tragic Incident

On the night of June 10, 2018, around 11 p.m., Melton was shot in the 1100 block of Greenhill Road. The sheriff’s office responded quickly, arriving at the scene by 11:21 p.m. to find Melton inside a vehicle. Despite the efforts of investigators, the shooter was never identified.

Remembering Kurt Melton

Kurt Melton’s mother, Sonia Myers, has lived with the pain of her son’s death for years. In 2019, she recalled the painful moment she learned of his passing. “I got a call from my mother who lives on James Island, and I was in Mount Pleasant at the time,” Myers said. “All I could yell was God have mercy, and I fell to my knees.”

Melton left behind three young daughters, and his family has been left to mourn a life cut short. The community has also been affected, as the shooting was part of a troubling pattern of violence in the area that year.

A Series of Shootings

The shooting of Kurt Melton was one of at least five shootings in the area in 2018, two of which were fatal. Investigators interviewed several people who knew Melton, but they were unable to identify the shooter. The case remains open, with detectives continuing to seek new leads.

Call for Information

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office continues to encourage anyone with information about the shooting to come forward. Detective Barry Goldstein is handling the case, and people can contact him directly at 843-554-2241. Alternatively, tips can be submitted anonymously via email to [email protected].

As the anniversary of Kurt Melton’s death approaches, his family, friends, and community are still hoping for justice, and they are urging anyone with information to help bring closure to this tragic case.

