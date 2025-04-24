55 Years Behind Bars: South Carolina Man Sentenced in Brutal Hollywood Murder

In Charleston County, South Carolina, a man named Javon Lamar Murray has been sentenced to 55 years in prison after he admitted to killing a young woman named Ruhjanae Gibbs back in 2019. This case has brought attention because of how the crime was committed and how the investigation unfolded.

What Happened?

The incident took place between the night of August 8 and the early hours of August 9, 2019. Murray tricked Ruhjanae Gibbs, a 21-year-old woman from Hollywood, South Carolina, by pretending to be someone she knew on Facebook. He used this fake identity to convince her to meet up with him.

They were later seen together in a truck near Meggett Town Hall around 10:55 p.m. After that, while Gibbs was driving, Murray shot her, which made her lose control of the vehicle and crash into a ditch. Shockingly, he then shot her three more times, including once in the head.

Disturbing Details of the Crime

After killing Gibbs, Murray removed her shirt and dragged her body across the street before dumping it in a nearby marsh. He then ran away from the scene, leaving behind the truck.

When police found the vehicle, they also found important evidence: Murray’s mobile phone, his ID, social security card, and debit cards were all still inside. This made it very clear that he was involved in the crime.

How Investigators Caught Him

As the investigation continued, Murray gave different versions of what happened, which made police even more suspicious. His alibi couldn’t be confirmed, and all the physical evidence—including DNA—pointed directly at him. Eventually, he was officially charged with murder in October 2019.

The Final Verdict and Family Reaction

Instead of going to trial, Murray chose to plead guilty. Judge Maite Murphy gave him a long sentence of 55 years. Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said that the punishment sent a strong message, even though the case never went to a full jury trial.

During the sentencing, Ruhjanae Gibbs’ family had their chance to speak in court. Assistant Solicitor Sara B. Bozarth read a touching part from Ruhjanae’s journal. In her own words, she had written: “All I want in life is stability, wealth, happiness and self-love.”

This case is a tragic reminder of how dangerous the internet can be when people pretend to be someone else. A young woman lost her life because someone she trusted used social media to lie and harm her. The sentence brings some justice, but the pain for her family will remain. It also shows the power of solid investigation—using surveillance, phone data, and DNA—to solve serious crimes. Justice may take time, but truth has a way of coming out.

