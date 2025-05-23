16 Lowcountry gang leaders were indicted for drug trafficking and handgun charges

Charleston, S.C. – A large federal investigation has led to charges against more than a dozen people in Charleston for serious drug trafficking and gun-related crimes. The suspects are believed to be part of two dangerous street gangs – Gangster Disciple and Fruit Town Piru, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

This operation, one of the biggest of its kind in the area, was carried out by several law enforcement agencies working together. The investigation resulted in the discovery of large amounts of illegal drugs and firearms.

What the Investigation Found

During the investigation, police and federal agents seized:

60 kilograms of cocaine

1 kilogram of methamphetamine

24 pounds of marijuana

600 grams of fentanyl

500 grams of heroin

Thousands of narcotic pills

12 firearms

These are not small amounts. Authorities believe this drug trafficking operation was supplying a wide area and could have caused serious harm to communities.

Who Was Charged in the Gaillard Indictment

The following individuals were named in one part of the case, called the Gaillard indictment:

Shawntez Gaillard (32, North Charleston) was charged with distributing and planning to distribute cocaine and meth. He also faces three separate drug distribution charges.

Bernard Gregory (36, North Charleston) was charged with planning to sell cocaine.

Harold Champaigne (49, North Charleston) is accused of selling and planning to sell large amounts of cocaine.

Dominic Mack (44, North Charleston) also faces a charge of planning to sell large quantities of cocaine.

Sharon Carter (53, Summerville) was charged with planning to distribute cocaine and possessing 5 kilograms or more of cocaine.

Mary Ayala (48, Summerville) faces similar charges related to cocaine.

Scott Hollins (55, North Charleston) was charged with possessing and planning to sell meth, cocaine, and fentanyl. He also had a firearm connected to drug trafficking.

Quentin Rambert (34, North Charleston), Levi Cohen IV (30, Charleston), Jabari Lee (28, North Charleston), and Marchevis Jefferson (33, Charleston) were all charged with drug trafficking crimes involving cocaine.

Who Was Charged in the Bailey Indictment

Another group of suspects were named in a second case, called the Bailey indictment:

Jarell Bailey (31, Charleston) faces multiple charges for distributing meth, fentanyl, and cocaine. He also had a gun connected to the crimes.

DaQuan Lee (33, Charleston) was charged with planning to distribute cocaine.

Cleo Williams (36, Summerville) is accused of distributing and planning to sell 500 grams or more of cocaine.

Meri Sottile (42, Charleston) faces charges for distributing meth and possessing a firearm related to drug crimes.

Amanda Forth (34, Charleston) is charged with planning to distribute and actually possessing 50 grams or more of meth.

A Message from the U.S. Attorney

U.S. Attorney Bryan Stirling said, “These indictments send a clear message that we will not tolerate the spread of dangerous drugs or the violence they bring.” He highlighted that the amount of drugs and weapons seized shows just how serious these crimes were.

Agencies Involved in the Case

The operation involved many different law enforcement agencies, including:

FBI, ATF, U.S. Secret Service, Charleston Police, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, and many others from surrounding towns and counties.

This major drug and gun trafficking bust shows the strength of teamwork between local and federal law enforcement. By stopping these large-scale operations, they aim to keep Charleston and nearby areas safer. The charges also act as a strong warning to anyone involved in such illegal activities.

