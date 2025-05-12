Why Wynonna Judd Started Wearing ‘Amish’ Clothes After Being Molested at 12

In a recent documentary, The Judd Family: Truth Be Told, Wynonna Judd, 60, shares a deeply personal story about the traumatic experience she faced at 12 years old. In the docuseries, which aired May 10 and 11, the country star reveals that she was molested at that young age — an event she first discussed in her 2005 memoir Coming Home to Myself. Wynonna explains how the experience shaped her life and her choices, especially regarding her appearance and style over the years.

The Trauma That Shaped Wynonna’s Style

Wynonna talks about how the molestation led her to shut down emotionally at the time, making it difficult for her to connect with her own sexuality. “I was molested at 12, so my whole sexuality thing was really stamped out because I just, at 12, shut down,” she shared in the documentary. She explains that, to cope with the trauma, she began dressing in a way that would hide her body, often choosing clothing that covered her neck and chest. “My clothes are up to here and here, like Amish. I’m Amish, basically,” she said, explaining how she consciously chose outfits that shielded her body from attention.

The Fear of Being Seen as Attractive

Throughout her career, Wynonna’s fear of being objectified or lusted after became a central part of her life. Don Potter, a long-time producer and collaborator of The Judds, recalled that Wynonna had a “deathly fear of being lusted after.” She didn’t want to be perceived as attractive, which was an ongoing challenge for her, especially when men followed her mother, Naomi Judd, home because of her beauty. Wynonna recalled feeling discomfort when this happened, explaining how it was difficult for her to witness this attention being directed at her mother, and in turn, it felt like it was being directed at her too.

The Judd Family: Truth Be Told

The docuseries provides a rare and in-depth look into the lives of the Judd family, focusing on their relationship with Naomi Judd, their upbringing, and the challenges they faced on their road to fame. Directed by Alexandra Dean, The Judd Family: Truth Be Told also explores the complexities of the mother-daughter dynamic within the family, diving deep into the intergenerational trauma that affected both Wynonna and her sister, Ashley Judd.

The documentary is an emotional journey that uncovers the personal struggles that the Judd sisters experienced, both in their early years and during their rise to stardom. It offers viewers an unprecedented look at their lives, shedding light on the challenges they’ve faced and how these experiences continue to shape them today.

Wynonna Judd’s candid revelation in The Judd Family: Truth Be Told offers insight into how trauma can deeply impact a person’s sense of self and the way they navigate the world. Her experience with sexual abuse has clearly influenced her choices in both her personal life and her career, especially when it comes to her public image. This powerful moment in the docuseries highlights the lasting effects of trauma, while also showing Wynonna’s strength and resilience.

SOURCE