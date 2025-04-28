Tourist Paradise Turns Deadly: 1 Killed, 11 Wounded in Police Shooting at SC Hotspot

A night of fun turned into a nightmare at one of South Carolina’s busiest tourist spots. One person was killed and nearly a dozen others were injured in a shooting that involved police officers in Myrtle Beach. The incident has left many shaken and has raised fresh concerns about public safety in popular tourist areas.

What Happened in Myrtle Beach?

On Saturday, April 26, around 11:50 p.m., Myrtle Beach police officers were patrolling near the 900 block of North Ocean Boulevard when they witnessed a fight breaking out among several people.

During the fight, someone pulled out a gun and fired shots. In response, one of the police officers at the scene also discharged their weapon.

Police later confirmed that the person shot by the officer died from their injuries. At least eleven others were hurt during the incident and are now receiving medical treatment. Thankfully, the officer who fired the shot was not injured.

Eyewitness Accounts

Witnesses described the scene as terrifying and chaotic. Michael Howard, who saw the shooting happen, told local news outlet WPDE that he heard gunfire and saw people fall to the ground.

“I remember hearing gunfire shots just start going off everywhere,” he said. “I remember seeing a girl fall that had been injured. I remember seeing the guy who had been shot fall to the ground. I seen blood everywhere. It was just very traumatizing.”

Where the Shooting Happened

The shooting took place near a section of Myrtle Beach that is heavily patrolled under the city’s Summer Emergency Vehicle Access Plan. The area between 8th and 9th Avenues North, and from 16th Avenue North to 9th Avenue, is blocked off every Friday and Saturday night during the busy tourist season to help emergency services move quickly when needed.

Despite these extra security measures, violence still managed to erupt, leaving residents and tourists deeply concerned.

Police and Public Response

The Myrtle Beach Police Department (MBPD) and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are now investigating the incident. They have asked anyone who was there, or who might have video footage of the shooting, to share it with authorities.

People can contact MBPD or SLED at 843-918-1382 if they have any information that might help with the investigation.

In a statement, MBPD said: “Our hearts and continued prayers are with all those affected, as well as their loved ones during this difficult time.”

As of now, the MBPD has not released more details about the person who died or the circumstances that led to the police officer firing their weapon.

The shooting at Myrtle Beach has left many people shocked and saddened. What was supposed to be an ordinary Saturday night in a lively beach town quickly turned into a scene of chaos and fear. As authorities continue their investigation, the focus remains on helping the injured recover and ensuring justice is served. The city, famous for its summer celebrations, is now dealing with the emotional aftermath of a tragic night that no one will forget anytime soon.

